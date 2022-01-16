UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze full card results and video highlights

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze was an exciting card to start off the action in 2022. Top featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze locked horns in the main event of the night.

Kattar looked to return to winning ways after getting completely outclassed by Max Holloway in a striking clinic last year. Prior to his loss to Holloway, 'The Boston Finisher' scored back-to-back victories against Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige.

Meanwhile, Giga Chikadze came into his fight with Kattar riding a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC. In his most recent outing, Chikadze finished veteran Edson Barboza in the third round, scoring his third TKO and performance bonus in a row.

The co-main event of the night featured a heavyweight clash between Jake Collier and Chase Sherman. Collier dropped a split decision against Carlos Felipe in his last outing while Sherman was on a two-fight skid.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze main card results

Calvin Kattar def. Giga Chikadze via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-44)

Jake Collier def. Chase Sherman via submission (2:26 of Round 1)

Brandon Royval def. Rogerio Bontorin via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Jennifer Maia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Viacheslav Borshchev def. Dakota Bush via TKO (3:47 of Round 1)

Bill Algeo def. Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze prelims results

Jamie Pickett def. Joseph Holmes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Court McGee def. Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Brian Kelleher def. Kevin Croom via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

T.J. Brown def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze highlights

Giga Chikadze looked to keep tearing through the featherweight rankings when he took on Calvin Kattar at the UFC Vegas 46. However, Kattar managed to take Chikadze down early in round one, controlling his opponent for the rest of the round.

'The Boston Finisher' put on a clinic, dominantly outclassing Chikadze over the course of five rounds. However, despite losing via decision, Chikadze was able to showcase his grit and resilience.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze featured heavyweight bangers Jake Collier and Chase Sherman. Collier caught a kick from Sherman and took him to the ground in the first round. 'The Prototype' pounded away with heavy elbows before sinking in a rear-naked choke to secure the finish.

Surging flyweight contenders Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bontorin squared off on the UFC Vegas 46 main card. Royval avoided receiving significant damage despite being repeatedly taken down by Bontorin. A late onslaught from 'Raw Dawg' earned him a split decision in the closely contested barnburner.

Katlyn Chookagian faced Jennifer Maia in a rematch at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze. The top flyweight contenders went toe-to-toe against each other over the distance. Chookagian outpointed Maia for a second time on her way to an emphatic decision victory.

Highly touted lightweight prospect Viacheslav Borshchev made his promotional debut against Dakota Bush at UFC Vegas 46. Borshchev made quick work of Bush, dropping him with a left body-hook late in the opening round.

A featherweight clash between Bill Algeo and Joanderson Brito started off the main card action at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze. While Brito came out as the early aggresor, Algeo started gaining momentum towards the end of the opening round. Despite Brito's ceaseless pressure, Algeo comfortably outpointed him to earn a unanimous decision win.

