UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze - What channel is the UFC fight on tonight (January 15, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze will be the first fight card of the year for the world's premier MMA promotion. The event includes a number of intriguing matchups for fight fans to enjoy. The action will go down on Saturday, January 15 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

At the top of the card, featherweight contenders Giga Chikadze and Calvin Kattar will go to battle. Both will be aiming to force their way into the title picture.

n the co-main event, Jake Collier will take on Chase Sherman at heavyweight.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze - Television Channels

Here are the necessary details fans need to watch UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze live on television in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be available for streaming live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $6.99 monthly or $69.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. That comes at $89.98 and includes a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. The early prelims for UFC events are also available on UFC Fight Pass. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and are cancellable at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

