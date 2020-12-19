UFC Fight Night Prediction: Who will win today's Michel Pereira vs Khaos Williams match?

Michel Pereira will take on Khaos Williams in a Welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night Las Vegas 17. On paper, this fight could easily compete for bonuses at the end of the night.

Khaos Williams comes into the fight with an 8-fight win streak, the last two being in the UFC. The American is just 26-years-old and is known for his power.

Both his last two fights were stopped under 30 seconds, quickly propelling him to fights against bigger names in the division. Williams' last fight was against Abdul Razak Alhassan who he knocked out cold with a straight right.

On the other hand, Pereira is known for his entertainment factor. The Brazilian is obviously very gifted athletically and he is known to throw flying knees, bicycle kicks, and 'showtime' kicks.

UFC Fight Night Thompson v Neal: Weigh-Ins

The strategy didn't work for the man from Brazil in his first few fights, especially when he was dominated by Tristan Connelly. However, Pereira has shown in glimpes what he is capable of with the flying knee knockout of Danny Roberts on his debut.

Periera's most impressive win till date came against Zelim Imadaev. In the absence of the fans, gone were the high-output moves as the 27-year-old relied more on his fundamentals.

Periera outclassed the Russian on the feet and on the ground, showcasing his grappling ability as well. He finished the fight on the ground, with a rear naked choke in the third round.

“I’m just going to wait on him because it only takes one shot.”@KhaosOXWilliams breaks down what promises to be a wild bout vs Michel Pereira at #UFCVegas17



See the full clip and read his story: https://t.co/EZgwxBySCa pic.twitter.com/h7dSKzR2rT — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 19, 2020

Khaos on the other hand, is a orthodox fighter with immense power in his right hand. He has a good outside low-kick to the calf, but apart from that he relies on his right-hand.

Advertisement

Khaos has the tendency to wing his punches, especially if he's chasing the knockout. If Periera fights to a plan, he could navigate the American's power which tends to wane as the fight progresses.

Pereira doesn’t absorb a lot of strikes at just 2.56 per minute and he lands at 4.02 strikes per minute. However, Khaos doesn't think the Brazilian can hang with him on the feet:

I feel like once he feels my power and once I touch that chin he will shoot. His coaches will tell him, too. That won’t worry me. You can have a plan A, B, C but it’s not going to work. I see me touching his chin, dropping him, either knocking him out or getting the TKO. Maybe we go the distance and I will outstrike him. I will not be outworked.

Maybe the American is baiting Periera to use his wrestling. The 26-year-old has a handy Guillotine choke, which appears on his record. Although, he's not going to prepare for his opponent's unorthodox skills:

Certain things like that you can’t prepare. You can’t prepare for unpredictable stuff. I will just be me, be sharp, and be able to go 15 minutes. This is a fight and one thing about me, I don’t play. You make a mistake with me you have to pay.

Advertisement

Periera's record of 24-11 shows he's not afraid to take risks. But with an empty arena, showboating might not be in the mind of the Brazilian, especially with an opponent who can knock you out in a second.

We expect the fight to go the distance and Periera winning via a decision. Khaos has shown the tendency to slow down after the first round in his fights outside the UFC.