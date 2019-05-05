×
UFC Fight Night Results 151: Undefeated fighter gets destroyed, Veteran gets 23rd UFC win 

Lennard Surrao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
246   //    05 May 2019, 14:49 IST

Donald Cerrone put on a clinic in the main event.
Donald Cerrone put on a clinic in the main event.

UFC's latest Fight Night edition was live from the Canadian Tire Centre from Ottawa, Canada, with a host of tantalizing fights making up a card that looked explosive on paper.

Donald Cerrone took on Al Iaquinta in the main event of the evening while Derek Brunson faced Elias Theodorou in a Middleweight co-main event.

The six-fight main card witnessed five decisions and just one finish. Don't let that fool you though, as the fights were pretty engaging and highly technical contests from the fans' perspective.

Let's not waste any more time then. Here are the results and highlights of the show:

UFC Fight Night 151 Results: Prelims

Macy Chiasson def. Sarah Moras via TKO (punches) (2:22, Round 2)

Vince Morales def. Aiemann Zahabi via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Nordine Taleb def. Kyle Prepolec via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matt Sayles def. Kyle Nelson via submission (Arm Triangle Choke) (3:16, Round 3)

Arjan Bhullar def. Juan Adams via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28. 30-27)

Cole Smith def. Mitch Gagnon via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night 151 Results - Main Card

#1. Marc-Andre Barriault (11-1-0) vs. Andrew Sanchez (10-4-0) (Middleweight)

Barriault vs. Sanchez
Barriault vs. Sanchez

The 'Power-Bar' Marc Andre Barriault was on an 8-fight win streak coming into the main card opener, while his opponent, Andrew Sanchez had won his last fight against Markus Perez in August 2018. This was Barriault's UFC debut and Dana White wasn't intending to go easy on the newbie as he put him up against Sanchez, who was no spring chicken.

The fans inside the arena were firmly behind the UFC debutant. However, that didn't help his cause as he fell to a unanimous decision loss to Sanchez.

The fight was quite even going into the third round as both men had their moments. Sanchez took the first round by getting the better of the exchanges, and the same happened to Barriault, who landed more volume in the second round.

Sanchez managed to land a full takedown in the third round and controlled the fight when it mattered to most, to give him an edge in the judges' eyes.

A forgettable first Octagon experience for the Power-Bar meant Sanchez brought up his second consecutive victory.

Result: Andrew Sanchez def. Andre Barriault via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)


