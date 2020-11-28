UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark fight card, start time, TV channel, and live streaming details

Following the UFC 255 pay-per-view where Deiveson Figueiredo and Valentina Shevchenko successfully defended their titles, the promotion returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark.

The event was previously supposed to be headlined by a heavyweight duel between knockout artist Derrick Lewis and the #2 ranked fighter in the heavyweight division, Curtis Blaydes. However, Blaydes was forced to pull out of the card at the last moment, having tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, the event will be headlined by a light heavyweight encounter between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark instead.

Smith vs. Clark will now be a five-round main event. Clark told me UFC asked what he wanted and he said he preferred five rounds. He wants to win a title some day and sees this as a good chance to get a five round fight. https://t.co/adULYvZBUV — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 27, 2020

Preview: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark

Anthony Smith will be hoping to get back to winning ways following a dismal run of two consecutive losses. It all began with the title fight against Jon Jones at UFC 235. Before that, Smith had beaten the likes of Rashad Evans, Shogun Rua, and Volkan Oezdemir to earn himself the title shot. Anthony Smith was outclassed by Jones in the fight and the former succumbed to a lopsided unanimous decision loss.

However, Smith immediately bounced back with a huge win over former title contender Alexander Gustafsson but since then, dropped a couple more fights against Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic.

Devin Clark will step inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex this weekend for the biggest fight of his career. A win against Anthony Smith this weekend could propel Clark's career to greater heights. He is 6-4 in the UFC but on a good run of form with back-to-back unanimous decision wins over Dequan Townsend and Alonzo Menifield. The four fights that Clark did drop inside the Octagon were against Alex Nicholson, reigning champion Jan Blachowicz, Aleksandar Rakic, and Ryan Spann.

UFC Fight Card Tonight

Main Card – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis

Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark (Light heavyweight)

Miguel Baeza vs. Takashi Sato (Welterweight)

Josh Parisian vs. Parker Porter (Heavyweight)

Spike Carlyle vs. Bill Algeo (Featherweight)

Ashlee Evans Smith vs. Norma Dumont (Women's Bantamweight)

Jonathan Pierce vs. Kai Kamaka (Featherweight)

Preliminary card – UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis

Martin Day vs. Anderson dos Santos (Men’s bantamweight)

Gina Mazany vs. Rachael Ostovich (Women’s flyweight)

Su Mudaerji vs. Malcolm Gordon (Flyweight)

Luke Sanders vs. Nate Maness (Catchweight)

At what time does the UFC fight happen tonight?

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2020 (Sunday, November 29 for Indian viewers)

US time: Saturday, 4:00 pm ET (Preliminary card), 7:00 pm ET (Main card)

Indian time: Sunday, 5:30 am IST (Preliminary card), 8:30 am IST (Main card)

Location: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

Where and how to watch UFC fights tonight?

UFC Fight Pass will broadcast the event live under the paid subscription. However, if you haven't subscribed to UFC Fight Pass, you can also watch the main card of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark on Sony TEN 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

In the US, the main card will air on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish respectively, and on simulcast on ESPN+.

How to watch live streaming of UFC fights tonight?

In the US, the preliminary card for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark will begin from 4:00 pm ET on November 28, Saturday and the main card starts from 7:00 pm ET. Both cards will be aired on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN 2, and on simulcast on ESPN+.

In India, the preliminary card kicks off at 5:30 am IST on November 29, Sunday, while the main card commences from 8:30 am IST. Both cards are available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass, and the Sony LIV app. UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Clark can also be streamed on Airtel TV and Jio TV.