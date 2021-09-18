UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (September 18, 2021)?

The UFC is set to return to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, this weekend for UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann.

The card, which goes down on Saturday, September 18, 2021 will be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between UFC veteran Anthony Smith and rising contender Ryan Spann.

'Lionheart' is coming into the contest with a two-fight winning streak that includes a submission win over Devin Clark and a doctor's stoppage TKO over Jimmy Crute. 'Superman', on the other hand, scored a TKO win over Misha Cirkunov in his last outing, recovering well from the knockout loss against Johnny Walker.

Another light heavyweight battle between Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark will serve as the co-main event.

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann - Television channels

Below are the television channels and other streaming details for watching UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

USA

US audiences can watch the entire UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann card on ESPN+. Subscriptions for ESPN+ are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann prelims and main card will be broadcast live in the UK on BT Sport 1 and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes for BT Sport access are available at £25, which is contract-free and cancellable anytime. BT Broadband owners can get the same at a discounted rate of £15.

India

In India, UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) television channels, which are accessible via local cable/DTH connection.

You can catch UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, which is available at ₹299 for a month, ₹699 for six months, and ₹999 for a year.

You can also stream the card in certain locations on the UFC Fight Pass if you do not have direct access to live events. Fight Pass subscriptions are available at $9.99 a month and $95.99 per year.

