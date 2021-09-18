UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, September 18, 2021?

After taking a weekend off, the UFC will return to familiar home turf this Saturday with a light heavyweight headliner.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 192, also dubbed UFC Vegas 37, veteran slugger Anthony Smith will be taking on Dana White's Contender Series alum Ryan Spann.

Both fighters successfully made weight at Friday's official weigh-ins. Anthony Smith tipped the scale at 205.5 pounds, while Ryan Spann came in at 206 pounds.

The co-main event is set to feature yet another light heavyweight bout. Ion Cutelaba will take on Devin Clark.

The preliminary card for the event will feature promotional newcomer Brandon Jenkins against Zhu Rong, who missed weight by two pounds and will forfeit 20 percent of his purse. Rong was originally set to face Dakota Bush. However, 'Hairy' tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week before the event.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will make a return as a desk analyst for the night. He will be joined by retired fighter Alan Jouban and veteran anchor Karyn Bryant for Saturday's card.

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Anthony Smith is riding on back-to-back wins over Devin Clark and Jimmy Crute. The No.6-ranked contender has been in the UFC for over five years now. In the past half a decade, 'Lionheart' has lived up to his nickname several times while amassing an impressive yet underrated 10-5 record.

From going five rounds against Jon Jones with the light heavyweight title on the line to finishing the likes of 'Shogun' Rua and Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith has seen and done it all in the division.

UFC Fight Night: Smith v Clark

Meanwhile, his opponent Ryan Spann is a rising prospect at 205 pounds. He's won all of his fights but one since his UFC debut in 2018. After losing to Karl Roberson in 2017, 'Superman' returned to DWCS and went through Emiliano Sordi in the second season. Spann then went on to win four fights in a row before succumbing to the punching power of Johnny Walker.

In his last outing, the No.11-ranked light heavyweight picked up a first-round TKO win over Misha Cirkunov.

