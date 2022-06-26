UFC Video Highlights: Thiago Moises finishes Christos Giagos with rare one-handed RNC at Fight Night

Thiago Moises snapped his two-fight skid with a spectacular submission win against Christos Giagos on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot.

The Brazilian was clearly on a mission as he wasted no time looking for a single-leg takedown. Moises then showed off his masterful grappling skills when he quickly transitioned to his opponent's back, gaining an advantageous position.

Giagos desperately scrambled to get back on his feet, but Moises remained fixed on his back like an unwanted knapsack. From there, the American could do very little to protect himself, and Moises made the absolute most out of the opportunity. 27-year-old Moises eventually locked in a tight one-arm rear naked choke, forcing Giagos to tap out as he stood on his feet.

Watch the finishing sequence below:

ESPN MMA @espnmma #UFCVegas57 Short night at the office for Moises Short night at the office for Moises 💼 #UFCVegas57 https://t.co/2WJkLax7bi

After the fight, Moises revealed that he was proud he got to show off his Brazilian jiu-jitsu prowess. The up-and-coming lightweight also used the opportunity to call out the person he wanted to fight next.

"I’m glad that I could show a little bit of my jiu-jitsu tonight,” Moises told Michael Bisping during the post-fight interview. "His neck, he was lifting his neck so I had the opportunity with the other arm. It was a one arm choke. Joe Solecki, I want to fight you next. Don’t hide, let’s go."

Watch Thiago Moises' post-fight interview below:

UFC champ has high praises for Thiago Moises

Reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling hopped on social media to commend Thiago Moises on his submission win.

Sterling, one of the best grapplers in his division, was so impressed with Moises' technique that he promised to try it out immediately. Taking to Twitter, 'Funk Master' wrote:

"One-handed?!?! C’mon! How good is that! I’ve never done it like that but I’m going to try that sh*t tmw on the beach"

Check out Aljamain Sterling's tweets below:

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA twitter.com/mma_yap/status… SlippryT @mma_yap @funkmasterMMA How does he get that one handed RNC with just extra pressure from the free hand on the elbow? @funkmasterMMA How does he get that one handed RNC with just extra pressure from the free hand on the elbow? I’ve never done it like that but I’m going to try that shit tmw on the beach I’ve never done it like that but I’m going to try that shit tmw on the beach 😅 twitter.com/mma_yap/status…

Moises has now earned his first victory since February 2021. It was a much-needed bounce back as he suffered back-to-back finishes against Islam Makhachev and Joel Alvarez in his last couple of fights.

