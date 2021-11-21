UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate was an odd event where 10 out of the 11 fights on the card lasted the full allotted time.

MMADecisions.com @MMADecisions Tonight's UFC card is the first event in UFC history with at least 11 total fights and one or fewer non-decisions. Tonight's UFC card is the first event in UFC history with at least 11 total fights and one or fewer non-decisions.

Davey Grant and Adrian Yanez received the 'Fight of the Night' honor for delivering a barn-burner on the main card of UFC Fight Night 198. Both fighters took home a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Talia Santos was the sole winner of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus as she finished her opponent via submission with just a few seconds remaining in the opening round. She also walked away with an additional $50,000.

Carlos Contreras Legaspi @CCLegaspi



FOTN: Davey Grant vs. Adrián Yáñez



POTN: Taila Santos (only one)



Adrián Yáñez Tonight bonuses #UFCVegas43 FOTN: Davey Grant vs. Adrián YáñezPOTN: Taila Santos (only one)Adrián Yáñez @yanezmma has bonuses in all of his four UFC wins Tonight bonuses #UFCVegas43 FOTN: Davey Grant vs. Adrián YáñezPOTN: Taila Santos (only one) Adrián Yáñez @yanezmma has bonuses in all of his four UFC wins

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate ended with Ketlen Vieira taking home a decision win

In the main event of UFC fight Night 198, former UFC champion Miesha Tate took on Ketlen Vieira in a bantamweight bout. The two went back-and-forth for 25 minutes and Vieira edged out a unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the fight 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in the Brazilian's favor.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate, UFC veteran Michael Chiesa took on rising contender Sean Brady in a welterweight contest. The 28-year-old looked in control for the first two rounds but 'Maverick' made an impressive comeback in the last round. Brady took home the victory via unanimous decision and extended his winning streak to 15.

Joanne Wood and Talia Santos went toe-to-toe in a flyweight scrap on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate. The Brazilian put the women's 125-pound division on notice by submitting Wood via a rear-naked choke in the opening round of the fight.

The 28-year-old is now on a four-fight win streak in the UFC.

The main card featured a 135-pound scrap between Rani Yahya and Kyung Ho Kang. The back-and-forth affair ended with Yahya taking home the win via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 for the Brazilian.

After all the fights on the prelims went to a decision, the main card for UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs Tate started with a 135-pound matchup between rising contenders Adrian Yanez and Davey Grant. The action-packed 15-minute fight ended in a split decision victory for Yanez. The three judges scored the fight 27-30, 29-28 and 29-28 in the favor of the 27-year-old.

Yanez suffered a swollen cauliflower ear in the fight and during his post-fight interview with , the Texas native was asked by Daniel Cormier to get it drained.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Josh Evanoff