UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 13, 2022?

The UFC is headed to San Diego, California for UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz. The action will go down this Saturday, August 13 at the Pechanga Arena, and MMA fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the UFC Fight Tonight card this Saturday is a bantamweight showdown between No.5-ranked contender Marlon Vera and No.8-ranked Dominick Cruz. Both fighters will be looking for a statement win to elevate themselves into title contention.

In the co-headliner of UFC San Diego, David Onama will take on Nate Landwehr in a clash of featherweights. Both men are coming off submission victories in their last fights and will be looking for another strong performance this Saturday.

The main card will also feature an exciting middleweight clash between Gerald Meerschaert and Bruno Silva. Both fighters will be looking to get back to winning ways after having their win streaks snapped in their respective last outings.

Can Marlon Vera overcome the challenge of Dominick Cruz at UFC Fight Tonight?

Marlon Vera has been making steady progress towards the top of the bantamweight division. The rising contender has picked up three consecutive wins since his decision loss to former champion Jose Aldo in December 2020.

Ranked No.5 in the division, 'Chito' scored a unanimous decision win over Rob Font in April after knocking out UFC veteran Frankie Edgar last November. The 29-year-old is now looking for his fourth straight win inside the octagon as he takes on a former champion in Dominick Cruz this Saturday.

A statement performance against 'The Dominator' could propel Vera straight into title contention. However, the Ecuadorian will be in for one of his toughest challenges when he faces Cruz, who has never lost a non-title fight in the UFC.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Vera vs. Cruz fight preview below:

After a near-four-year hiatus from competition, Dominick Cruz returned to action in May 2020 in a failed bid to recapture the bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo. However, the 36-year-old veteran rattled off back-to-back wins thereafter, outpointing Pedro Munhoz last time out in December.

A former two-time champion, 'The Dominator' is placed three spots below Vera at No.8. He looks determined to make another run at the prestigious gold, starting with his performance at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak