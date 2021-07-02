UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 3, 2021?

The UFC is yet again on a two-week hiatus after last weekend's Fight Night event headlined by a potential heavyweight title contender bout, which means there is no UFC event on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Even though it was known that last week's heavyweight main event between Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov had important implications for the heavyweight division, it came as a shock to many when the UFC announced an interim title fight. The promotion is pitting the winner of the bout, Ciryl Gane, against top contender Derrick Lewis, who went through Curtis Blaydes in February.

A lot of people were disappointed in how the UFC decided to treat their new heavyweight champion, including Francis Ngannou himself.

Nothing has been right here https://t.co/SIeM9uEfBG — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) June 28, 2021

Also Read: Francis Ngannou reacts to news of Dana White setting up an interim UFC heavyweight title fight

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane is set to take place at UFC 265 on August 7, 2021. But before that, MMA fans have another fight to lose their minds over, which, despite not being a championship fight, is likely going to be the biggest bout of the year.

Next week, on July 10, 2021, the promotion will be back in action, with UFC 264 headlined by none other than Conor McGregor in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. The pay-per-view event will also feature 'Wonderboy' Stephen Thompson against Gilbert Burns in the co-main event.

Other fights on the main card include Tui Tuivasa in a heavyweight clash against Greg Hardy, Irene Aldana in a bantamweight contest against Yana Kunitskaya, and fan-favorite Sean O'Malley in a bantamweight battle against UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho.

Also Read: Who is Kris Moutinho and what is his UFC record?

UFC 264 - Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

A six-year-old rivalry that was stoked back to life earlier this year, Dustin Poirier might not be the most important feud that Conor McGregor has had in his career, but it surely turned out to be the most defining.

The Irishman's future in the UFC and MMA will start looking real blurry if he ends up losing the trilogy fight to Dustin Poirier next Saturday. He clearly has quite a bit to lose professionally, if not financially, while Dustin Poirier has almost everything to gain.

Also Read: 5 alternate career paths for Conor McGregor if he loses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

'The Diamond' passed up a shot at the vacant UFC lightweight title earlier this year, which later had Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira competing for it. The latter took the belt home, but Dustin Poirier chose to gamble and take home the massive payday that comes with any Conor McGregor fight.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor will look to re-establish his slightly-toppled legacy in the sport, while Dustin Poirier will try to cement his and prove that the KO win at UFC 257 was not a fluke.

With one win apiece, July 10 will settle the feud once and for all and hopefully do it in an explosive manner, no matter who wins.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh