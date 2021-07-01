5 alternate career paths for Conor McGregor if he loses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor finds himself at a crossroads in his career when he returns to the octagon at UFC 264. 'The Notorious' Irishman is in a must-win situation as a second consecutive defeat to Dustin Poirier would dramatically diminish his stock.

Suffering back-to-back losses would also send McGregor behind the line in the talent-rich lightweight division, where he must go through a murderers' row of contenders before getting back into title contention.

Would that be something McGregor is willing to do moving forward? Nobody knows. But what we do know is that McGregor has the ability to excel in any endeavor he channels his attention to, inside and outside of the octagon.

With that in mind, bowing out should he lose to Poirier would not be the worst idea for McGregor. After all, the Irishman doesn't need to keep fighting as he's all but guaranteed an indelible spot in the UFC's history books. On that note, let's take a look at five alternate career paths for McGregor if he retires after UFC 264.

#5 Business tycoon Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor shows off his Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey

Conor McGregor is one of the most successful entrepreneurs in sports. The UFC superstar landed the top spot on Forbes' list of highest paid athletes in 2021, thanks in large part to his business acumen.

Conor McGregor is named the Forbes number 1 highest paid athlete for 2021. https://t.co/IJxkfSUhHH pic.twitter.com/fS4yXD3hub — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 12, 2021

McGregor's sale of the majority of his shares in whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve helped him beat out the likes of sports icons LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Irishman owns and manages other companies such as fashion line August McGregor and fitness program McGregor FAST. If the Dublin native does hang up his gloves after UFC 264, there's good reason to believe that he'll try to grow his other business properties just like he did with Proper No. Twelve.

