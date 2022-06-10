UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 11, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore for UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka. Headlined by a pair of title fights and a series of exciting matchups, the pay-per-view is set to go down on June 12 (June 11 in the US).

The main event will see Glover Teixeira put his light heavyweight title on the line against No.2-ranked contender Jiri Prochazka.

Taking the co-main event spot will be a women's flyweight title bout between reigning 125-pound champion Valentina Shevchenko and the surging Taila Santos.

'Bullet' has run through all of her past challenges and is looking to make a seventh successful title defense against her next opponent. Meanwhile, the Brazilian is riding a four-fight win streak and has a sole blemish on her 20-fight pro-MMA career.

Watch Shevchenko vs. Santos fight preview below:

In another intriguing matchup, former women's strawweight champions Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili will collide in a rematch from their epic March 2020 fight.

UFC 275: Glover Teixeira will look to continue his reign as champion against Jiri Prochazka

Glover Teixeira has been on an impressive late-career run that ultimately led him down the road to becoming the oldest first-time UFC champion last year. The Brazilian dethroned Jan Blachowicz on October 30, just two days after turning 42.

Teixeira submitted the Polish fighter with a second-round rear-naked choke to mark his sixth consecutive win in the promotion. The victory also earned him his fifth finish in those six bouts.

With a total of 40 professional MMA bouts on his resume, the champion will seek to conquer another milestone in his career when he takes center stage this Saturday. Teixeira will attempt to make his first successful title defense against a dangerous opponent in Jiri Prochazka.

Prochazka is a sizeable favorite in most sportsbooks going into the main-event championship bout this weekend. The 29-year-old has looked nothing short of impressive throughout his MMA career. 'Denisa' is riding a 12-fight win streak and has finished all of his last 10 opponents. His most recent win came over Dominick Reyes via second-round TKO in May 2021.

Prochazka will look to produce a similar performance in his first UFC championship opportunity and secure his place on the light heavyweight throne. However, the challenger will have his hands full when he faces a surging veteran in Glover Teixeira this Saturday.

Watch Teixeira vs. Prochazka fight preview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far