UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 5, 2021?

After a two-week hiatus, the UFC is back in action again this weekend with two heavyweight contests in the main and co-main event of UFC Fight Night 189.

The event, also dubbed UFC Vegas 28, is set to take place this Saturday, June 5, 2021. The card will be headlined by No. 6-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik and No. 9-ranked Augusto Sakai. In the co-feature, No. 8-ranked Walt Harris will face No. 11-ranked Marcin Tybura.

The event will take place at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Like all the Fight Night events since March of 2020, this too will be a closed event with no fans in attendance.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai

Both Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai are coming off disappointing losses in their previous outings and will look to mend their records when they meet on Saturday.

Rozenstruik last faced Ciryl Gane at UFC Vegas 20 back in February and dropped a unanimous decision at the end of five rounds.

Meanwhile, Augusto Sakai suffered his first UFC loss at the hands of Alistair Overeem in his last Octagon appearance in September of 2020. Sakai put up an impressive performance in what was his biggest fight till date, but came up short and fell to a fifth-round TKO.

With new champion Francis Ngannou possibly facing Derrick Lewis next, the heavyweight division of the UFC is wide open and ripe for the taking. The contest between Rozenstruik and Sakai could give either fighter the advantage over the rest of the division if they manage to emerge victorious at Saturday's event.

Watch Dana White's preview of UFC Vegas 28 below.

Here's the full card for UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai on June 5, 2021.

Main Event

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai (Men's heavyweight) - Main event

Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura (Men's heavyweight) Co-main event

Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli (Men's middleweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza (Men's welterweight)

Dusko Todorovic vs. Gregory Rodrigues (Men's middleweight)

Tom Breese vs. Antonio Arroyo (Men's middleweight)

Preliminary Card

Montana De La Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski (Women's flyweight)

Tanner Bose vs. Ilir Latifi (Men's heavyweight)

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Muslim Salikhov (Men's welterweight)

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Kamuela Kirk (Men's featherweight)

Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones (Men's lightweight)

Manon Fiorot vs. Tabatha Ricci (Women's flyweight)

Sean Woodson vs. Youssef Zalal (Men's featherweight)

Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt (Men's lightweight)

Edited by Ritwik Kumar