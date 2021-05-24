Jairzinho Rozenstruik predicts how the Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis rematch goes

Jairzinho Rozenstruik recently weighed in on the upcoming heavyweight matchup between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis that is currently in the works. In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Bigi Boy predicted how the bout will unfold.

According to Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the fight will be a complete contrast to the first matchup between Ngannou and Lewis, which was a lackluster bout at UFC 226. Rozenstruik also felt that Derrick Lewis was more likely to come out swinging as the challenger, which he felt was a risk worth taking.

Of the rematch between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, Jairzinho Rozenstruik told John Hyon Ko:

"I mean I don't think its gonna be a fight like last time. Cause if that happened again, its gonna be crazy. One of those lads have to take the risk. I mean, Lewis is the challenger, so I suppose he is gonna have to take the risk. Cause it's the title on the line. And yeah, if I was him I would take the risk and put my a** forward."

Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou previously faced each other in the co-main event at UFC 226. The bout was largely marked by inactivity, with referee Herb Dean having to urge the fighters to fight on several occasions.

However, both Ngannou and Lewis have built formidable reputations as knockout artists since then and we can certainly expect fireworks in the rubber match.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik's upcoming fight

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is scheduled to face Augusto Sakai in the heavyweight headliner at UFC Vegas 28 on June 5. The Surinamese fighter will look to bounce back from his second professional loss having come up short against Ciryl Gane in February. Rozenstruik's suffered the first professional loss of his career against Francis Ngannou in May 2020.

Fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil, Augusto Sakai is also coming off a disappointing loss in his first-ever UFC main event against Alistair Overeem back in September 2020. The loss also snapped a spectacular six-fight win streak that saw the Brazilian leave behind the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Chase Sherman, Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov in his wake.