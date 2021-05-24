Is there a UFC card this weekend? (29 May 2021)

The UFC is taking a rare weekend off as it doesn't have a fight night scheduled for May 29. UFC Vegas 27 was the last fight night for the month of May during which the promotion also revealed the main card for its upcoming event.

UFC Vegas 27 saw Rob Font earn a big win over former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in the headlining act. In the co-main event, perennial strawweight contender Carla Esparza made a case for the title shot with a dominant second-round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan.

Heavyweights Jared Vanderaa and Justin Tafa walked with the Fight of the Night bonus after swinging for the fences for 15 minutes, with Vanderaa coming out on top.

The next UFC event

The next UFC event is scheduled to take place inside the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 5. A heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai features as the main event for UFC Vegas 28. Both men are coming off losses in their last outings and will look to get back in the win column.

The card features another heavyweight bout for its co-main event, where Walt Harris will look to snap a two-fight skid against the surging Marcin Tybura. #11 ranked Tybura, meanwhile, is riding a spectacular 4-fight win streak and will be looking to burst into the top 10 with a win on June 5.

Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza will also trade hands in a welterweight matchup at UFC Vegas 28. After Alessio Di Chirico pulled out with an injury, the UFC confirmed that his opponent Roman Dolidze will remain on the card and face replacement Laureano Staropoli in middleweight.

However, the promotion also announced that Maki Pitolo will no longer compete at the event and is actively seeking another middleweight replacement for Dusko Todorovic.

With seven bouts lined up, here's what the UFC Vegas 28 main card looks like at the moment:

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai

Walt Harris vs Marcin Tybura

Roman Dolidze vs Laureano Staropoli

Miguel Baeza vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Dusko Todorovic vs TBA

Antonio Arroyo vs Tom Breese