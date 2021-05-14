UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 15, 2021?

UFC is all set to host one of the biggest title fights of the year this weekend. UFC 262 is scheduled to go down this Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a lightweight championship fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

Another lightweight bout between former title challenger Tony Ferguson and No. 9-ranked Beneil Dariush will be the co-main bout of the event.

UFC 262: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler signed with UFC last year. The news was announced in September of 2020 and the following month, he served as a backup at UFC 254 for the high-profile title bout between then-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the interim titleholder Justin Gaethje.

'Iron' Michael Chandler weighed in successfully for the occasion, but his services were not required on the night. In a somewhat poetic turn of events, the bout ended up being Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement fight even though Dana White took his time to confirm the same.

Chandler might not have expected to fight for the same title six months later. He made his UFC debut in January of 2021 in the co-main event of UFC 257. Chandler went up against Dan Hooker and stunned his opponent with a first-round TKO via punches.

The win and the weight of his previous achievements earned him a No. 4 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings. He currently outranks the likes of Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, and Rafael dos Anjos.

After it was confirmed by Dana White in March that Khabib Nurmagomedov was indeed done with the sport, Michael Chandler got his shot at the UFC lightweight title after just one win in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira is currently on an eight-fight winning streak, with his last win coming against 'El Cucuy' Tony Ferguson.

This appears to be a classic striker vs. grappler contest. Charles Oliveira is a proficient submission artist, and although Michael Chandler has a background in wrestling, he uses his grappling to set up his aggressive striking.

Either way, the fight will mark the beginning of a new era in the UFC lightweight division following the end of Khabib Nurmagomedov's memorable reign.