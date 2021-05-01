UFC Fight Tonight: What channel can you watch the UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka on television?

UFC will be returning home to the APEX facility in Vegas this weekend with a stellar light heavyweight bout as the headliner.

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will take on Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC Vegas 25. The winner of the bout is likely to get a shot at the title next, after current champion Jan Blachowicz fights it out with the number one contender, Glover Teixeira.

Where to watch UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka?

Following are the details pertaining to TV channels as well as online streaming platforms where viewers from the USA, the UK and India will be able to watch the event.

Other than the below-mentioned options, UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka or UFC Vegas 25 will also be available on the UFC Fight Pass. Monthly subscription for the same costs $9.99, while the annual subscription comes at $95.99.

USA

In the United States of America, viewers will be able to watch UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka live on ESPN 2 and ESPN+. The monthly subscription for ESPN+ is available at $5.99 per month and the annual subscription comes at $59.99. The latter is the more economical option if you are a frequent watcher of sporting events telecasted on ESPN+.

UK

In the United Kingdom, UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka will be broadcast on the BT Sport 1 channel and simulcasted on BT Sport's app and website. The monthly pass for the BT Sport subscription is available for UK viewers at £25 only. The subscription is contract-free and cancellable anytime. It also comes with a plethora of other sporting events broadcast by BT Sports.

India

The Indian audience will be able to watch UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television. The channels are available in India through any local cable or DTH connection. The event will also be available for live streaming on the Sony LIV app with a premium subscription that comes at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a year.