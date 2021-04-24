UFC Fight Tonight: Which television channel can you watch UFC 261 on?

UFC will return to Jacksonville, Florida, with a stacked card this weekend.

The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville will see UFC 261 unfold on April 24, 2021, Saturday, with full capacity fans in attendance for the first time since March, 2020. A crowd of more than 15,000 will be present at the arena for the pay-per-view event that will feature three title fights back-to-back on the main card.

In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will take on Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their UFC 251 bout. The co-feature will see women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third championship bout of the night will witness women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko put her title on the line against Jessica Andrade.

Catch the ceremonial weigh-ins here:

The final step before Saturday night ⚖️



Tune in for the #UFC261 ceremonial weigh-ins! https://t.co/pcGE6HrC5S — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2021

Also Read: UFC line-up for tonight (April 24, 2021): Who are the fighters involved in the event?

How to watch UFC 261 on TV?

In the United States, the full UFC 261 card will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, therefore a subscription of the online platform is required to be able to view the event. Viewers will need to purchase the pay-per-view on ESPN+ at $69.99, provided they already have a subscription on the platform.

Advertisement

An ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month and $59.99 per year as of now. However, if one does not have a membership, they can purchase the ESPN+ pay-per-view bundle package along with one year's subscription at $89.98 only with nearly 30% saving on total cost.

Also Read: UFC 261 Crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How you can legally watch the event

In the United Kingdom, the event will broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and can also be streamed on BT Sport app and website. A one month's contract-free BT Sport pass is available at £25, which also gives access to multiple other live sporting events and on-demand videos. If viewers already have a BT Broadband, they can add BT TV and Sport to the existing contract by paying £15 per month.

In India, UFC 261 will be available for viewing on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) via cable or DTH ownership. The event can also be streamed on Sony LIV app and website with premium subscriptions that come at Rs. 299 for 3 months, Rs. 699 for 6 months, and Rs. 999 for a year.

Also Read: What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (April 24, 2021)?