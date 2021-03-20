UFC Vegas 22: The reason the co-main event between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell has been canceled

Hours before tonight's UFC Vegas 22 card, the co-main event between Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell has been called off due to COVID-19 protocols. While the entire situation is still a bit unclear, the bout is expected to be postponed to a later date.

UFC officials confirmed that the lightweight fight has been removed from tonight's card, however, further details are yet to be revealed. The promotion hasn't officially announced a new co-main event for tonight, but the strawweight bout between Cheyanne Buys and Montserrat Ruiz could be pushed one step further up the card.

Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell is off tonight’s #UFCVegas22 card due to COVID protocols, per the UFC. The bout, which was scheduled as the co-main event, will be postponed to a later date. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 20, 2021

UFC Vegas 22 would've marked the return of Gregor Gillespie, who hasn't fought since his brutal knockout loss to Kevin Lee at UFC 244 in 2019. The #15 ranked lightweight seemed thrilled about his comeback to the octagon. He was determined to get back on the win column once again, after suffering one of the most devastating losses of his career.

However, it appears Gillespie will have to wait a little longer for his return, as the UFC now prepares to re-book the fight between him and Riddell. With several exciting UFC cards taking shape for the upcoming few weeks, the lightweight fight could potentially be on tap for an event in April or May.

UFC Vegas 22 will feature a highly-awaited middleweight clash between Kevin Holland and Derek Brunson

Despite the loss of a few fights from UFC Vegas 22, the card is definitely one that fans won't want to miss. The card still features a bunch of exciting fights, including the main event between Holland and Brunson.

The bantamweight bout between Adrian Yanez and Gustavo Lopez should be one to watch out for, as well. Up-and-coming heavyweight star Tai Tuivasa will also take on promotional newcomer Harry Hunsucker in the opening bout of the night. The prelims also feature an exciting middleweight clash between Trevin Giles and Roman Dolidze.