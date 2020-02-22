UFC fighter forced out of debut due to injury

Dana White

Alex Munoz, a prospective UFC fighter with a 6-0 record, and also a part of Team Alpha Male, was supposed to be making his debut at UFC Norfolk. The fight was supposed to be one where he finally made his in-ring presence felt, as he went up against Luis Pena.

Unfortunately for the fighter, who had a lot of hype behind him heading into this fight, he had to withdraw due to an injury. UFC have confirmed the report, and this has left Munoz's opponent, Luis Pena, without a fighter to face him at Norfolk.

Alex Munoz

Currently, the hope is that Pena remains on the card and that he will be facing a different opponent. Another prospective opponent is yet to be found, but the search is ongoing.

Luis Pena (R)

Meanwhile, Munoz will have to heal and train up from the injury, the nature of which has not been disclosed. He was only recently signed by UFC after having defeated Troy Lamosin at Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight. Munoz has also been able to get a rather big win over Nick Newell on Dana White's Contender Series.

With these two dominant wins, it appeared that UFC would be getting something big from Munoz. But for the moment, they will have to wait.