UFC fighter sends tweet in retaliation of Israel Adesanya's 9/11 comment

Paulo Costa is not letting the comments Israel Adesanya made about 9/11 go so easily.

Adesanya's longtime off-cage rival Costa was rightfully enraged when he made a remark about the Twin Towers in a media Q&A session ahead of his March 7 title defense fight against Yoel Romero at UFC 248.

'Borrachinha' posted about the same and issued a threat at the Middleweight Champ over Twitter.

Costa takes offence at Adesanya's unsavory comment

Although most of the media session was typical pre-fight talk, there was one instance when Adesanya compared defeating Romero with the attack on the Twin Towers.

"I'll touch him enough times, and eventually he will crumble like the Twin Towers."

The quote was shared by MMA Junkie on Twitter, which Costa re-posted with his own retort.

"Adesanya... You are a disgusting piece of s**t. How dare you make a joke disrespecting the thousands who died and the heroic firefighters and police. I will really kill you, dirty kiwi."

Given how Costa was supposed to be the one challenging for the belt initially, it seems like the two will soon be fighting out their rivalry inside the Octagon as well. A shoulder surgery snatched the opportunity away from Costa, which landed on Romero's lap.