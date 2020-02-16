UFC Fighter wins despite missing weight; publicly apologizes to Dana White

Dana White

As a person, Dana White is not someone who takes excuses well. The UFC president is known for his respect for top fighters as well as disdain for fighters who can't seem to keep their promises.

Ray Borg has been one of the fighters in the limelight recently, as he missed weight at Flyweight yet again. This is the third time that he has missed weight at 125 pounds, while the fourth time he has missed weight overall. Heading into UFC Rio Rancho, he missed weight but the fight was accepted anyway.

Ray Borg defeats opponent; apologizes to Dana White and UFC

Borg had said that if he ever missed weight for any reason other than an injury, he would leave MMA forever. That won't be happening anymore, as he did miss weight in the lead-up to UFC Rio Rancho by 3 pounds.

He faced Rogerio Bontorin despite missing weight at the UFC Fight Night and came out looking better, as he was able to dominate. He won the fight via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-25).

Following the fight, he was celebrating but apologetic nonetheless. He said sorry to the UFC fans and Dana White, promising to find a system that would work for him going forward when it came to making weight.

¡DECISIÓN UNÁNIME!#UFCxFOX ¡Ray Borg se llevó las tarjetas sobre Rogerio Bontorin!



📺: FOX Sports

💻📱🖥️: https://t.co/fCPYTbVKou pic.twitter.com/yWkMJU0og3 — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 16, 2020