Nate Diaz and 4 other UFC fighters, not including Jon Jones, who insulted Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier is an integral part of the UFC storybook. The legendary MMA heavyweight retired with a legacy that earned him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame. A former champion of the UFC heavyweight and UFC light heavyweight divisions, Cormier is one of the greatest mixed martial artists to ever live.

Unfortunately, the former Olympic wrestler has found himself the target of many verbal barbs. 'DC' retired from the sport after being at a crossroads in his career.

He lost twice to Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title and was no longer able to make the cut to 205 lbs. Furthermore, a recurring back injury caused by a combination of his advanced age and years of intensive wrestling left him unable to wrestle intensely.

Upon his retirement, Daniel Cormier opted for a role as an analyst and color commentator for the UFC. The Louisianan is unassuming and brings festive energy wherever he goes. Yet it seems that no matter what he says or which fighter he's analyzing, Daniel Cormier can't help but offend someone.

Despite his best attempts at being diplomatic, fighters just can't stomach his analysis or his comments. This list looks to cover 5 instances when fighters, not including Jon Jones, insulted Daniel Cormier due to his comments.

#5. Conor McGregor

Much like Daniel Cormier's chief rival Jon Jones, Conor McGregor has garnered a reputation for tweeting controversial statements before swiftly deleting them. However, as with all things, anything that is posted on the internet stays on the internet. After Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted out in support of 'The Diamond'.

Michael Morgan @mikewhoatv Conor McGregor’s latest deleted tweets are pretty sad if I’m honest. DC sums it up for me really… Conor McGregor’s latest deleted tweets are pretty sad if I’m honest. DC sums it up for me really… https://t.co/MoxuKsAG5m

'The Eagle' tweeted that good always defeats evil. It was enough for the Irishman to taunt the undefeated Russian by asking him whether COVID, which caused the death of his father, was good and his father was evil.

McGregor quickly deleted the tweet. Cormier characterized it as a cry for help, causing McGregor to fire back with a picture of 'DC' by characterizing his heavy-set frame as a cry for help.

When Daniel Cormier advised 'The Notorious' to focus more on the opponents who defeated him inside the octagon, Conor McGregor didn't hold back. The Irishman shamed 'DC's weight and accused him of being intoxicated at UFC media events.

#4. Dominick Cruz

Fellow UFC commentator and MMA legend Dominick Cruz is responsible for a different kind of verbal attack on Daniel Cormier. Instead of merely fat-shaming or outright insulting him like several others have, Dominick Cruz insulted Daniel Cormier's integrity as an analyst and a commentator.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



FWIW I personally love DC's commentary. He brings a fun energy to the broadcast. Dominick Cruz on Daniel Cormier's commentary: "When it comes to DC I usually mute it." 🤫 #UFC269 (via @ufc FWIW I personally love DC's commentary. He brings a fun energy to the broadcast. Dominick Cruz on Daniel Cormier's commentary: "When it comes to DC I usually mute it." 🤫 #UFC269 (via @ufc)FWIW I personally love DC's commentary. He brings a fun energy to the broadcast. https://t.co/7jAobfgJZA

When asked what it's like for him to listen to his fellow commentators offer their analysis of his fights, 'The Dominator' singled out 'DC'. In Dominick Cruz's words, Daniel Cormier is the antithesis of Jon Anik, who the former bantamweight champion characterized as someone who does extensive research in preparation for his role as an analyst.

Cruz claims to mute Cormier every time he hears him due to his colleague's alleged lack of research. Cruz further claimed that all Cormier is interested in is doing the bare minimum and collecting a check.

#3. Nate Diaz

As an analyst, it is Daniel Cormier's job to offer the public his input on topics pertaining to the UFC.

Khamzat Chimaev missed weight prior to his UFC 279 bout with Nate Diaz, causing the matchup to be scrapped in favor of 'Borz' facing Kevin Holland. Consequently, 'DC' offered his thoughts on it.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Respect your OG you fat motherfucker Respect your OG you fat motherfucker https://t.co/FGoBVnl7oo

According to Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz was rather fortunate that he didn't end up fighting Khamzat Chimaev. The former UFC heavyweight champion further described the scrapped fight as a gift from God to Nate Diaz before stating that the Stockton legend would have absolutely lost to Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz did not take too kindly to Cormier's assertion that he didn't have the skill-set to trouble someone like Chimaev. Thus, in classic Diaz fashion, he tweeted a video with a screenshot of Cormier in tears, a soundtrack warning his former colleague that that's how people get beat up, and an expletive-ridden caption. Daniel Cormier, for his part, was level-headed and simply told Nate Diaz to relax.

#2. Jorge Masvidal took a verbal shot at Daniel Cormier

Before his rise to superstardom, Jorge Masvidal engaged Leon Edwards in a very brief backstage brawl after the former's knockout win over Darren Till. In the aftermath of the incident, Leon Edwards repeatedly sought to fight Jorge Masvidal to settle the score.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jorge Masvidal and Daniel Cormier are engaged in a war of words Jorge Masvidal and Daniel Cormier are engaged in a war of words 👀 https://t.co/0oW6OzzrIu

Unfortunately, 'Gamebred' showed little interest in facing 'Rocky'. However, the moment Leon Edwards captured UFC gold by defeating Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal challenged him for the title despite being on a three-fight losing streak.

Daniel Cormier was quick to offer his thoughts on the situation by advising 'Rocky' to ignore Jorge Masvidal the same way 'Gamebred' ignored him when he was in the spotlight and Edwards was struggling to get a fight booked. In response, Masvidal attacked Cormier in a rant on Twitter.

He claimed that 'DC' was still bitter about him refusing to do an interview on his show before taunting him about his weight. For his part, Cormier accused Masvidal's manager of writing the tweets before warning 'Gamebred' to rethink how he addresses him in the future.

#1. Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson does not like Daniel Cormier. Initially, things were fairly amicable between the two. However, things took a turn once 'DC' questioned 'El Cucuy's obsession to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov during an interview.

The undefeated Russian was retired by then, and Ferguson was on a losing streak that Cormier reasoned could be the result of his hyperfocus on Nurmagomedov causing him to overlook some of his foes.

Ferguson taunted 'DC' about being hurt by his remarks that Nurmagomedov fled from a bout with. Unfortunately, things truly turned sour in the aftermath of 'El Cucuy's loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 279. The former UFC interim lightweight champion looked his age.

Furthermore, he lost to an opponent who many regard as beneath the skill-level of a prime Tony Ferguson. Now on a five-fight losing streak, Tony Ferguson is at a crossroads and Daniel Cormier advised him to retire before claiming that 'El Cucuy' was done as an elite fighter. Ferguson did not take kindly to the comments.

He branded Cormier a hater before calling him a cheater for having once leaned on a towel to help him make weight. Ferguson also advised him to put the sweets down lest his head grow as large as Nurmagomedov's.

