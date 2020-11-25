UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem will 'hang up his gloves' after a couple more fights

Alistair Overeem has announced on a post in his social media last Tuesday that he has plans to retire from fighting, but only after he has a couple more fights. The veteran is still aiming for the belt of the UFC heavyweight division.

"I’m still improving: even at 40 I think you can clearly see that in my fights. I’m still on a learning curve. But I have to be realistic. I’m going to have a couple more fights, then I’m going to hang up the gloves. If I win the belt, then the mission is completed."

The Dutchman has a career spanning through four different decades and a record of 47 wins and 18 losses across the UFC, defunct Strikeforce and Pride FC.

It is unusual to see athletes continue performing consistently at the late stages of their careers in any sport, especially combat sports.

With Glover Teixeira reaching his zenith also during his forties, it is no surprise to see 'The Demolition Man' aiming for the same feat. Overeem is known for his disciplined training and neverending search for self-improvement.

In 2016, Overeem teamed up with fellow countryman and extreme athlete, Wim Hof, famous for his method to endure the cold and adverse conditions.

Alistair Overeem wants the UFC heavyweight belt

Overeem won four out of his last five matches. The only defeat came during UFC on ESPN 7, when he faced Jairzinho Rozenstruik. In a controversial call, the referee intervened at the end of the fifth round to award the win to Rozenstruik.

'The Reem' disagreed with the referee's choice and demanded a rematch since he feels he would have won had the fight went to the judge's decision.

It was recently reported that Overeem will face Alexander Volkov on February 6 next year. It is the opportunity he was waiting for in order to have a shot for the division's belt.

If Overeem wins, he will cement his place as one of the primary contenders to face Stipe Miocic or Francic Ngannou and, perhaps, complete his dream of retiring as a champion.