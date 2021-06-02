UFC heavyweight Augusto Sakai's 3 most brutal finishes

One of the UFC's surging heavyweight prospects, Augusto Sakai, will look to make a statement when he faces off against Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC Vegas 28. With a record of 15-2-1, 11 of his wins have come by way of KO or TKO stoppage.

While Sakai was unsuccessful in his last UFC outing, picking up a loss to Alistair Overeem, he is more than capable of becoming a top contender in the UFC heavyweight division. However, Rozenstruik is a formidable opponent with legitimate knockout power. Sakai will have to replicate some of his previous performances if he wants to win this weekend.

Ahead of the upcoming UFC Vegas 28 main event, let's go over some of Sakai's most devastating knockouts that have occurred in his career so far. The following list details three of Sakai's most brutal knockout stoppages.

#3 Augusto Sakai vs Marcos Conrado Junior - DWCS 2018

In 2018, Augusto Sakai got the call to fight on Dana White's Contender Series. The Contender Series is a well-known feeder platform for the UFC, with the most exciting fighters offered contracts by Dana White.

Sakai's opponent, Marcos Conrado Junior, was an undefeated prospect. Conrado Junior had finished all of his fights so far in his career and looked to do the same to Sakai.

However, Sakai had other plans. He showed off intelligent striking before utilizing a Muay Thai clinch that has become such a staple during his UFC career. He dominated the early exchanges before forcing Conrado to the mat, from where Sakai delivered brutal ground and pound until the ref stepped in.

#2 Augusto Sakai vs Chase Sherman

Sakai's UFC debut came against an experienced UFC heavyweight, Chase Sherman. The fight promised to be a tough test for Sakai, with Sherman already having six UFC fights under his belt.

However, Sakai had little regard for Sherman's experience, showing a willingness to trade strikes with Sherman in every exchange. This continued into the third round, where Sakai used his classic Muay Thai clinch to deliver brutal damage to Sherman's body. A clean trip put Sherman on his back, and constant ground and pound led to the TKO finish.

#1 Augusto Sakai vs Marcin Tybura

While Augusto Sakai has become known for his clinch work, his finish of Marcin Tybura demonstrated pure and clean striking.

Tybura was arguably Sakai's toughest test yet and had been in the UFC octagon with some of MMA's all-time greats, including Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis.

However, Sakai used the bout against Tybura to demonstrate how much power he possessed. The fight only lasted 59 seconds, as he landed a heavy right hand that knocked Tybura out cold.

Chase Sherman 👊

Andrei Arlovski 👊

Marcin Tybura 👊



Augusto Sakai has three wins and two knockouts to his name already and he's back on Saturday 💥#UFCVegas | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/9vuwKOHdvD — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 28, 2020

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.