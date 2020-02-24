UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic calls out Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury has certainly taken the world of combat sports by storm following his recent win over Deontay Wilder at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Fury, who knocked out Wilder in the 7th round of their epic rematch, has since then been called out by several notable names, including UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic.

Miocic calls out Tyson Fury

With Tyson Fury registering an epic win over Deontay Wilder in their rematch, the former has been called out by reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic, who took to Twitter in order to congratulate Fury and also called him out for a fight.

Here is what Miocic tweeted:

Congrats @Tyson_Fury I’d love to sing Sweet Caroline in the ring. Let’s do this. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) February 23, 2020

The current UFC Heavyweight Champion was last seen competing in the main event of UFC 241 when he defeated Daniel Cormier in order to regain the UFC Heavyweight Championship and became a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, as well.

Will we witness Fury vs Miocic?

As of now, it remains to be seen what's next for Tyson Fury following his win over Wilder. The new WBC World Heavyweight Champion could possibly make his return to WWE for an appearance at WrestleMania 36, however, let us not forget the fact that Fury has been teasing an appearance under the UFC banner, as well.