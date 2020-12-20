UFC heavyweight weight: What is the weight limit for the UFC's heaviest division?

The weight limit in the UFC Heavyweight division stands at 266 lbs for a non-title fight. On, the other hand, fighters are expected to come on or under the Heavyweight limit of 265 lbs if they're fighting for the championship.

Greg Hardy, in his fight against Maurice Greene, came close to becoming the first fighter to almost come over the scales at Heavyweight. However, given the chance to make the weight a second time, Hardy was able to cut the extra water to come in at 266 lbs.

The Heavyweight championship is the oldest belt in the UFC. Introduced back in UFC 11 when Dan Severn faced Mark Coleman, the belt is now held by Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier (L) punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship bout

When the tournament started, the UFC didn't require their fighters to make a certain weight to fight in the promotion. But, since the year 2000, the UFC agreed to adopt the Unified Rules introduced by the New Jersey State Athletic Commission and introduce weight classes.

The UFC saw a few really heavy fighters in the earlier days with the likes of John Matua, Paul Varelans and many others. In the modern game, we see a number of Heavyweights who need to cut weight to make the 265 lbs.

Like Hardy, Brock Lesnar, Shane Carwin, Francis Ngannou and Mark Hunt have all come at the Heavyweight limit in the past. Interestingly, recent champions like Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, Fabricio Werdum are not particluarly the biggest heavyweights.

.@MarcinTybura ties Curtis Blaydes, Ciryl Gane, and Francis Ngannou for the longest active @UFC win streak in the heavyweight division with his 4th consecutive victory. #UFCVegas17 Results: https://t.co/zVXrylTYG5 pic.twitter.com/3UMBTEZQji — UFC News (@UFCNews) December 20, 2020

The Heavyweight division remains one the most entertaining divisions in the UFC, especially with Light Heavyweight GOAT Jon Jones making the decision to climb up a weight class. However, fans are likely to see the rematch between Ngannou and Miocic for the title next.