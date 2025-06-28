UFC icon compares Jon Jones to other MMA GOAT candidates, Tom Aspinall slams fighters using PEDs, Nick Diaz's team shares updates: MMA News Roundup

This edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup focuses squarely on the UFC. Jon Jones' legacy continues to draw further examination, this time by a fellow legend of the game. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall shared his disdain for fighters who use performance-enhancing drugs.

In other news, Nick Diaz's team provided an update regarding his concerning situation.

An all-time UFC great analyzes Jon Jones' GOAT status

One of the few fighters with another claim to MMA GOAT status is Demetrious Johnson, whose previous reign as UFC flyweight champion yielded 11 consecutive title defenses. In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'Mighty Mouse' said the following about Jon Jones' standing:

"I've never failed a drug test. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] has never failed a drug test. 'GSP' [Georges St-Pierre] has never failed a drug test. Why haven't we failed drug tests? You look at the long reigns we've done. We've never been stripped [of the title]. And you look at somebody who has been stripped."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's thoughts on Jon Jones (13:47):

Jones infamously tested positive for turinabol, clomiphene, and letrozole, all banned substances. For this reason, Johnson believes Jones should be disqualified from the GOAT conversation.

Tom Aspinall blasts PED users

In a vein similar to Demetrious Johnson, Tom Aspinall expressed distaste for PED users in MMA. Though, Aspinall took his criticism even further, saying the following on The Ariel Helwani Show:

"If you're a sprinter, for example, you do 100 meters and you take PEDs and you win a race. You become faster than people who are not taking PEDs from that. That's okay. You cheat. You've won. They'll take your title off you or whatever. That's fine. If your job is to hurt another person, physically hurt another person, which could potentially redirect the rest of their life post-fighting, you're an absolute piece of sh*t, and you should never be able to fight again. It's like taking a gun to a knife fight."

Check out Tom Aspinall's thoughts on PEDs (14:23):

While he claimed he wasn't talking about Jon Jones specifically, it certainly adds more fuel to the fire of their rivalry.

Nick Diaz's team provides an update

Nick Diaz trains at Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu. Recently, the team's X/Twitter posted an alarming update regarding the UFC icon's social media activity:

"'Nick's Instaggram account been hacked for some time and he's attempting to get back control. Mainly, Nick's former girlfriend has been illegally in control of his account for some time. Please do not donate or support anything this account is doing at this time.' - Diaz family"

It is yet another chapter in the concerning story of one of the UFC's most beloved fighters.

