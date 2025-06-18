UFC icon talks Islam Makhachev's retirement timeline, Ben Askren's wife shares health update, Dana White details plans for Jon Jones: MMA News Roundup

UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev potentially retiring after three more fights. Elsewhere, Ben Askren's wife shared an update on his health, while Dana White opened up about Jon Jones' long-awaited title fight against Tom Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier talks Islam Makhachev potentially retiring after three more UFC outings

Daniel Cormier recently addressed the possibility of Islam Makhachev hanging up his gloves for good. The UFC legend didn't seem too happy about Makhachev retiring on such a seemingly short timeline and compared the reigning lightweight king to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'DC' addressed the recent reports about Makhachev's retirement and said:

''Islam Makhachev might have three fights, including Jack Della Maddalena. That right there is where our energy should be spent as Islam fans. How in the world does it feel like another dominant champion may be saying ‘It’s about time?''

He continued:

''If Islam comes out and tells us ‘I’ve got three fights left’, we gotta lock in. We saw Khabib do it, and he never looked back. That should be worrisome to us as mixed martial arts fans. We have so many more fights we want to see. We want to see him against Jack Della, we want to see him against Usman, and Ilia Topuria. It’s crazy!”

Ben Askren's wife shares crucial update on former UFC star's health

Ben Askren is among the most well-known personalities in MMA today and competed in the UFC's welterweight division. Earlier this month, Askren was hospitalized due to a severe pneumonia infection, and his condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly as the days went by.

His wife recently shared an update on the ex-UFC star's health and revealed that he's still on a ventilator and could require a lung transplant. In an update shared on social media, she wrote:

''Ben is still on a ventilator and ecmo to support him while he heals. There are good days and bad, but on the good, they have been able to wean his sedation enough for him to open his eyes and squeeze hands. His body can’t handle coming off sedation too much yet. I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.''

She continued:

"Please pray for his continued healing, and if transplant is the solution, that he can get on the list quickly and easily. I know transplants are such a blessing and I’m overwhelmed at the thought of him receiving a gift like that. No one would take better care of that gift than Ben.''

Dana White shares latest update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title unification fight

Dana White recently shared an update on the highly anticipated Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight. The UFC CEO made it clear that the promotion was willing to "move on" from the clash if negotiations took a wrong turn and asked fans to wait for news over the next few weeks.

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show, he said:

''Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent here or been afraid to fight anybody... We’ll see how this thing plays out over the next couple of weeks. If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on, quickly. We’ll have the answers in the next couple of weeks.''

