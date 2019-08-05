UFC Interim Middleweight Champion, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya signs with Paradigm Sports Management for full-service representation

Israel Adesanya is the current UFC Middleweight Champion

August 5, 2019: (Irvine, CA) UFC Interim Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya has signed with Paradigm Sports Management for full service representation. The 30-year-old UFC Champion and #1 Contender for the UFC Middleweight Championship has an undefeated 17-0 record as a professional mixed martial artist, after successfully transitioning from kickboxing in 2018, where he held an impressive 75-5 record to his name.

Adesanya will fight Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia on October 5, where he seeks to become the UFC’s undisputed Middleweight Champion.

Adesanya, a Nigerian born New Zealander, trains at the now world-famous City Kickboxing, under the tutelage of Eugene Bareman. About signing with Paradigm Sports Management, Adesanya said "I’ve always had good rapport with Tim and Audie, I’ve watched them work from a distance and I’m excited to work up close and make moves with the best in the business!”

Paradigm Sports Management’s MMA Department Head, Tim Simpson, said, “After having a great relationship with Israel and team for some time, we are excited to welcome him to the Paradigm family. Israel is recognized worldwide as one of the brightest prospects in all of sports, and his athletic achievements thus far speak for themselves".

"We are eager to get to work with Israel in all facets of his business, alongside his existing team in Eugene Bareman from City Kickboxing, and Ash Belcastro from Engage. Israel is an incredible personality and an even better athlete, and we look forward to more big fights and success in all aspects of his career going forward, beginning on October 5 at UFC 243.”

The addition of Adesanya marks another high-profile signing for Paradigm’s MMA Department, who manage other top international talent including Conor McGregor, Cris Cyborg, Leon Edwards and Michael Page.