Catch up with the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's news will discuss Paige VanZant's take on relationship jealousy, Ryan Garcia's shocking news of divorce and fatherhood, and more.

#3. UFC judge Tony Weeks blasted for boxing stoppage

The Jan. 6 boxing event ended in controversy as many slammed referee Tony Weeks for an alleged early stoppage in the main event.

Weeks, who is also a longtime MMA and UFC judge, was blasted by fans for his officiating of the Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson fight.

Ortiz Jr., undefeated with a 19-0 record, got his opponent against the ropes shortly after the fight started. Lawson did not seem to be in too much trouble when Weeks decided to step in and call the fight, resulting in a first-round victory for Ortiz Jr.

Watch the stoppage shared by Ariel Helwani below:

Fans were extremely unhappy with how the fight ended and grilled Weeks on social media.

Bad Left Hook reported that Weeks justified his actions by saying he saw Lawson's eyes roll back on a shot, which prompted him to intervene.

#2. Paige VanZant knows who calls her husband at night

On the latest episode of A Kicka*s Love Story, Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford discussed how jealousy can creep into a romantic relationship. The former UFC fighter mused that it is lack of communication that triggers the sentiment.

Drawing an example from their marriage, VanZant noted that she's well aware of who calls her husband late at night:

"I think that a big thing why jealousy starts is the lack of communication and there is a lack of like, just general trust, where you don't trust the person. Then you're gonna start getting jealous. It's like all of a sudden your phone starts ringing in the middle of the night, I'm definitely never curious who it is because I know exactly who's calling... It's Nick."

Watch the conversation below:

#1. Ryan Garcia announces divorce and fatherhood on the same day

Ryan Garcia delighted fans with the news of his newborn and stunned them with a divorce update all within a couple of hours on Jan. 5.

Garcia shared a picture of his son on Instagram on Friday, revealing his name to be Henry Leo Garcia.

Shortly afterward, he revealed in a now-deleted post that he and his wife Andrea Celina are divorcing. He called her "an incredible partner" and an "even more extraordinary mother" in the write-up.

"I'm deeply grateful for the years we shared and for her unwavering commitment to our family. As we move forward, my focus remains on the health and well-being of our two beautiful kids. They are and always will be my first priority."

Read the full statement below:

Ryan Garcia's now-deleted statement on divorce [Via: @ryangarcia on Instagram]