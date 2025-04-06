UFC leaks Ilia Topuria update, Dana White shares horrific injury, Brie and Michael Chandler welcome baby girl: MMA News Roundup

The UFC's broadcast team has seemingly spoiled Ilia Topuria's big fight announcement. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler and his wife Brie became parents to a newborn baby girl.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

UFC accidentally leaks Ilia Topuria's next fight

MMA reporter Alex Behunin shared a still photo of the Spanish language broadcast of UFC Vegas 105 in which Ilia Topuria's next fight was seemingly leaked.

The translation reads [via Google Translate]:

"Ilia Topuria moves up a weight class and faces Charles Oliveira. The Spaniard will make his Lightweight debut."

The UFC claimed that the banner pop-up was by mistake and it was not a true update, Behunin reported.

It is to be noted that Topuria made his lightweight debut in the promotion against Jai Herbert at UFC London in 2022. He knocked Herbert out in the second round with a vicious right hand.

Take a look at the highlight below:

Dana White shares photo of fighter's gruesome injury

Dana White shared Daniel Frunza's lip injury after he suffered a TKO defeat by doctor's stoppage to Rhys McKee at UFC Vegas 105. Frunza got cut open by McKee early on in the first round in the preliminary card bout, and it only got worse as R1 progressed. He also got nearly finished multiple times.

At the end of the first round, the cage-side physician took a look at the cut that had shredded Frunza's upper lip area and waved the fight off.

Check out the before and after photos of the injury shared by Dana White here. [GRAPHIC WARNING. Discretion advised.]

Frunza also had a massive swelling under his right eye.

Brie and Michael Chandler share photos of their newborn daughter

Michael Chandler's wife, Brie, shared the name and photos of their newborn daughter on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

The baby girl, named Dru Miller Chandler, was born on March 31 and weighed a little above seven pounds, shared Brie. The couple has two sons, Hap and Ace, whom they adopted.

She wrote:

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude to our sweet gestational carrier, Blair, who brought our daughter into this world. What a gift. [Michael Chandler] surprised me by flying in during her C-section, and I couldn’t stop crying - he’s less than 2 weeks out from his next fight, and our little world is full of wonderful chaos."

Brie's post earned a like from Conor McGregor.

