A former UFC fighter and legend of the sport has made fans concerned with claims of "murdered" family members online. Elsewhere, Paddy Pimblett made bold claims about his UFC 314 fight against Michael Chandler.

Here are today's top combat sports updates, presented by Sportskeeda MMA.

UFC legend BJ Penn reiterates "murder" claim

BJ Penn shared a video in March of his mother, Lorraine Shin, claiming that the ufc-star-bj-penn-levels-concerning-allegations-family-members-murdered-government" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">real woman has been murdered and replaced with a doppelganger. In a recent video, he further claimed that not only his mother but his brothers Jay Dee Penn, Reagan Penn, and Kalani Mamazuka have also been killed and replaced.

He urged the police to investigate the matter and get the alleged impostors out of his property. Fans were concerned about Penn and asked him to get help from a professional.

Penn has been found on the wrong side of the law multiple times before and after his 2019 retirement, including DUI arrests and a bar brawl that caused his UFC release. He ran for Hawaii's governor in 2022 but came up short.

Paddy Pimblett vows to break Michael Chandler's weakness

Paddy Pimblett is confident he can destroy the reputation Michael Chandler has of being fast, explosive, and a good wrestler. Speaking with Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 314, 'The Baddy' said:

"[Michael] Chandler has always been known as fast and explosive, and I think I'm going to expose that he's not fast anymore and he's not as explosive as he once was. His knees are terrible. He's not going to be able to have as good movement, and I'm going to take that away from him."

Pimblett added that Chandler may be better than him at American wrestling, but he would be able to outclass 'Iron' inside the UFC cage.

"When it comes to MMA wrestling, I think Charles [Oliveira] exposed him... His wrestling isn't as good as everyone thinks it is."

Take a look at Paddy Pimblett's comments below (8:55):

Joe Rogan's abuse claim about his father denounced by half-sister

Joe Rogan once claimed on his podcast that his father, Joseph Sr., was a "psychotic person" and a "karate guy" who could not "keep it together." He accused his father of beating people up at a bar and said the man would have turned him into a "f***Ing psychopath."

Rogan's father, 80, is a retired New Jersey cop. He denied the allegations and had his legal team send a letter condemning the "defamatory statements" in 2022. The UFC commentator has not mentioned the matter since.

Rogan's half-sister and Joseph Sr.'s daughter, Rosa Rogan Lunelli, recently told the Daily Mail that the claims are false:

"Ever since Joe's receipt of the attorneys' letter, he has no longer spoken about his claims of abuse. My family adamantly denies those claims. There has been no contact on Joe's part with wanting to meet our father or us."

However, she is a Donald Trump supporter and was proud of Rogan's podcast interview with the U.S. President:

"It was absolutely an influential moment of the campaign when Joe interviewed Donald Trump before the election. Joe has the ability to shape people's thoughts, feelings and attitudes through his podcast, so bringing President Trump on was huge. Our family was happy the podcast was so successful for the Trump campaign."

Rogan's parents split when he was only five years old. He moved to San Francisco with his mother, Susan, while Joseph Sr. remarried and had two daughters - Rosa and Bridget. The UFC commentator is estranged with his father and has not spoken since.

About the author Anwesha Nag Anwesha Nag is a seasoned journalist who specializes in covering MMA at Sportskeeda. She loves how MMA brings out the best in the competitors but also the worst. In addition, she is an Assistant Content Manager and has covered all the major UFC events in the last couple of years.



In her time away from Sportskeeda, Nag prefers to read a book, enjoy a cup of coffee, begrudgingly watch MMA and other sports, or pursue an in-depth conversation about the latest anime or web series. Know More

