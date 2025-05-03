UFC legend recalls gorilla encounter, Ryan Garcia suffers upset loss, Francis Ngannou addresses alleged involvement in fatal crash: MMA News Roundup

In this edition of Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup, a UFC Hall of Famer touches on the time he crossed paths with a silverback gorilla. Moreover, controversial boxing star Ryan Garcia lost to an opponent that everyone had written off.

Then, in more harrowing news, Francis Ngannou broke his silence to share his thoughts on the recent allegations surrounding his involvement in a motorcycle accident.

A former UFC double champion recalls crossing paths with a silverback gorilla

Last year, the great Georges St-Pierre, who once held the UFC welterweight and middleweight titles on separate occasions, made an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry podcast. During his sitdown with the two, he recounted his experience with a silverback gorilla while in Rwanda.

"I actually got chased by a silverback gorilla. I was in Rwanda, I did gorilla trekking. He looked at me, he comes, he went towards me. I get out of the way, and I put my knees on the floor like this, and I was like, 'Man, please, please.' And then I look, he's not in front of me. I look behind, I see him. He put his back like this [exposing his back] and he looked under his arm."

Check out Georges St-Pierre detailing his gorilla encounter:

A recent debate has taken the internet by storm, with the hypothetical scenario pitting 100 men against a silverback gorilla. It has drawn the attention of numerous UFC fighters, including another former UFC two-division champion in Daniel Cormier.

Ryan Garcia suffers a stunning loss in his comeback

With positive PED tests and all manner of controversy turning his 2024 boxing campaign into one to forget, Ryan Garcia was eager to prove himself in his comeback fight after some time away from the sport. Unfortunately for him, he was handed a bitter loss against an opponent no one expected to win.

Check out Rolando Romero dropping Ryan Garcia:

Rolando Romero, against whom he competed for the WBA (Regular) welterweight title, handed Garcia a unanimous decision loss, leaving Garcia 1-2 (1) in his last four fights.

Francis Ngannou breaks his silence

There had been rumors abound about Francis Ngannou's involvement in a motorcycle accident that reportedly led to a woman's death in Yaoundé, Cameroon. Now, the PFL superstar has addressed the situation in a statement provided to TMZ Sports.

"From the very beginning, I have been by this family's side, offering support, comfort, and deepest condolences during this time. I've met with them privately to share in their grief, and I will continue to stand with them every step of the way."

There is still no verdict on the investigation being conducted by Cameroonian law enforcement.

