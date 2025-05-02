Gorilla vs. 100 Daniel Cormiers in a fight? 'DC' and Ben Askren debate with opposing viewpoints

Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren have joined in on the most bizarre MMA debate to hit social media. The debate is centred on the pressing question of whether 100 people could take down a single gorilla. It’s the latest viral hypothetical to explode online, born from a Reddit thread and now bouncing across TikTok and fight podcasts alike.

On their show Funky and the Champ, Askren was all in on the humans. He brought strategy, stamina, and tactics into play, believing a hundred Cormier clones could outlast and outsmart the beast. He said:

“Everyone is neglecting cardio here. Even dangerous human beings who have trained for this, get tired. I was just doing the math. If a gorilla can kill a human in 15 seconds, 100 humans, that’s 1500 seconds, that’s like 25 minutes. Can a gorilla really fight hard for 25 minutes? No, that gorilla can’t fight hard for 25 minutes... One hundred Daniel Cormiers are beating a gorilla, I’m putting my house on that.”

Cormier wasn’t buying any of it and shut down the argument quickly. He pointed out that gorillas don’t play by rules and might bite, scratch, and wreck anything in front of them. Cormier replied:

“Every time they’re running at him, he’s like, bang, bang, bang. 100 men have no chance. It will not take 25 minutes. First off, he’s biting, he’s scratching, and he’s slapping the sh*t out of you.”

Check out the full discussion below (25:45):

Daniel Cormier doubts Dustin Poirier’s hometown fight at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his final UFC appearance his his hometown, but not everyone thinks that’s a good idea. He’s set to face Max Holloway at UFC 318 in New Orleans.

While the matchup has fireworks written all over it, fighting at home can bring overwhelming distractions. Poirier will have to juggle ticket demands, family, and media, while staying sharp for a dangerous opponent. Daniel Cormier believes that kind of pressure could backfire.

Speculating on the possibilities on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

'Everybody wants fight in their hometown. But, it is not always the best. Think about it, the guys that have fought in their hometown, how is it gone? We saw it last week with Anthony Smith…So much comes with fighting at home. More people that want to be around you… Those are things that haven’t always worked.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

