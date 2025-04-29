Dustin Poirier outlines dream walkout involving Lil Wayne for retirement fight against Max Holloway, fans react: "They gotta make it happen"

Dustin Poirier may be planning a special walkout for his retirement fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318. As he prepares to lay down his gloves on July 19 in New Orleans, Poirier shared that he hopes to recreate a full-circle moment from his UFC debut.

Back in 2011, he walked out to Lil Wayne’s hit single 'Drop the World' for his first fight. Now, for his final walk, he wants the American rapper to perform the song live.

Poirier mentioned he might stick with his Jersey walkout mashup at UFC 302, but the dream scenario would involve Lil Wayne either performing "Drop the World" or even blending it with a James Brown classic. Speaking about his walkout plans in an interview with Ariel Helwani, Poirier said:

"Dude, I might stick with the same mashup I did in Jersey, I don't know, but I was thinking... Here's the thing, I was thinking [for] my first fight in the UFC when I fought Josh Grisby, I walked out to Lil Wayne. If Lil Wayne wants to walk me out in New Orleans... I'll walk out to Lil Wayne on my last fight. Switch up to James Brown."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Several fans took to X to react to Poirier's comments and wrote:

"One legend walks out another legend. They gotta make it happen."

"If Wayne does Drop The World, you might as well call Eminem and let them both walk Dustin out. Em isn’t from Louisiana, but he’s got a lot of the same qualities Dustin has as a person."

"This would be great. Would be one of the most iconic walk-outs in the organisation thus far."

"@LilTunechi [Lil Wayne]. Umm, hello! I’m just a fan, but you could make everybody in the world happy if you did this."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dustin Poirier's plans for final walkout. [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

Dustin Poirier prepares for one last war against Max Holloway at UFC 318

Dustin Poirier is ready to close his career with one final battle against Max Holloway at UFC 318 on July 19. Set in his home state of Louisiana, the fight will headline the card with the BMF belt on the line.

Poirier plans to entertain the fans with an exciting clash on his swan song. Although a quick, clean win would be ideal, Poirier expects another bloody, high-stakes war. Speaking about the fight in an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier said:

"That would be nice to get in, retire clear, go home with no stitches for my daughter. But in true knucklehead fashion, I'm going to stand in the middle and trade with Max, and we're going to bleed and put on a show for the last one."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below (6:40):

