5 UFC legends who hold a grudge against Dana White

The increase in popularity of MMA across the world has seen many promotions rise and fall. Among them, the UFC has persevered and thrived. Over the years, however, the company has seen its fair share of trouble. From financial setbacks to legal issues, the promotion has been through a lot.

There seem to be some issues that the UFC keeps facing repeatedly. Fighters have spoken up many times against how the organization treats them. Payment issues have also been a recurring topic of debate. Sometimes, however, fighters have directly targeted Dana White.

Francis Ngannou @francis_ngannou It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.

WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔



WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔 It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition.



WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG? 🤔

The Connecticut native has been UFC president since 2001. He has played a big part in developing the sport but many remain critical of the 52-year-old's actions. Several champions and legends have had long-lasting feuds with White. Some, like Tito Ortiz, have even wanted to knock him out cold.

Ortiz's feud with White was heated and lasted the better part of a decade. In recent years, the pair have not gone after each other as severely. However, some have no love for the UFC president, even after cutting all ties with the organization.

Here are five legends who still dislike Dana White:

#5. Cris Cyborg's UFC exit and beyond

Cris Cyborg is still among the most feared names in women's MMA. Along with Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey, she is a pioneer of women's mixed martial arts. She held titles in Strikeforce and Invicta FC.

In 2017. she became the UFC women's featherweight champion by beating Tonya Evinger. However, things were rocky between her and White even before she signed with the promotion. The UFC president had previously made some egregious comments about her.

Things went further downhill after she lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232. White said she did not want a rematch and was afraid of losing again.

At the UFC 240 post-fight press conference, Cyborg said she did want a rematch. However, she was released from the organization shortly after she uploaded a doctored video. Since then, she has not shied away from taking jabs at White. In March 2021, she parked her own promotional van outside UFC Apex.

A few days later she took another shot at the 52-year-old.

It's clear the veteran fighter still has a grudge against White.

