UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz claims he can take on both Israel Adesanya and Glover Teixeira on the same night.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Jan Blachowicz revealed the timeline for his first title defense against UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya. Speaking about the potential clash against The Last Stylebender, Blachowicz said that he won't be fighting Adesanya before March even though the latter wants the fight to take place earlier.

Blachowicz said that he is ready to fight both Adesanya and Teixeira on the same night because he's done it in the past and is used to fighting as many as three guys on the same night. Regarding his next fight, Jan Blachowicz said that he is willing to fight whoever is put up in front of him, be it Adesanya or Teixeira.

"I don't care (if Adesanya wants to fight earlier). I want to fight in March. I told the UFC that they have to book my next fight in March. It could be Israel or Glover, I don't care. I can fight both of them on the same night. It won't be a problem for me. I've done it before. I have had three fights in one night so two won't be a problem."

Jan Blachowicz further stated that he doesn't care if Adesanya wants to fight him before March. Being the champion of the 205lbs division, Blachowicz claims that Israel must fight him according to his timeline and not the other way around.

"March is the perfect time for me, not earlier. If he (Adesanya) wants to fight earlier, that's his problem, not mine. I'm the champion of 205 so if he wants to fight me, it has to be according to my rules."

Jan Blachowicz is the first male Polish champion in UFC history. The Polish fighter is 27-8 in his professional career and is on a four-fight win streak inside the octagon. In his last fight at UFC 253, Blachowicz defeated Dominick Reyes via TKO in the second round to become the new light heavyweight champion.