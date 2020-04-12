UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya takes another jab at Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya has taken another shot at Jon Jones following his arrest.

'The Last Stylebender' has had his fair share of issues with the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Jon Jones was recently arrested in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico for DWI. However, the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion did avoid jail time and seems to be training under quarantine, as well.

In the meantime, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, who has developed quite the rivalry with Jones, took to Twitter in order to take another jab at the latter.

Over the course of the past few months, Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been going at each other over social media and interviews. Jones, who was recently arrested in his hometown for another DWI case, was put on notice by 'The Last Stylebender' on Twitter once again.

Adesanya took to Twitter and sent out the following tweet, calling out 'Bones' and quoting the latter himself. If some of you would recall, Jones initially used the following line in one of his interviews during his iconic rivalry against Daniel Cormier.

Hey pussy you still there... @JonnyBones — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 12, 2020

What's next for Adesanya and Jones?

With all UFC events suspended until further notice, Jon Jones is expected to make his return to the Octagon once things get back to normal. 'Bones' is likely to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Title in a rematch against Dominick Reyes.

As for Adesanya, the UFC Middleweight Champion successfully defended his title against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248.