UFC might invite Nate Diaz back if he beats Jake Paul in potential fight: Ariel Helwani

Ariel Helwani recently stated that the UFC might invite Nate Diaz back to the promotion if the Stockton native gets a win over Jake Paul.

Diaz has one fight left on his UFC contract. His last dance is set to go down in September as he fights Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. Diaz is interested in trying his luck in boxing after the fight as he is eyeing up a clash against Jake Paul.

Helwani stated that if Diaz gets to fight and beats 'The Problem Child', his star power will go through the roof. Hence, the UFC might invite him back to the promotion after that. While speaking on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani stated:

"If Jake and Nate fight, and Nate beats him, his starpower is gonna be huge. Maybe, the UFC invites him back. I'm sure the UFC would have him back. And now his stock would be even higher."

Watch Ariel Helwani talk about Diaz:

Nate Diaz will have a tough last fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev is the brightest prospect in the entire UFC at the moment. 'Borz' already finds himself among the elite of the welterweight division. He is coming off a win against former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his last fight at UFC 273.

'Borz' currently possesses an undefeated professional record of 11-0 with all but one of his wins coming via finishes.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, is a true veteran of the sport. He has fought nothing but the toughest fighters in his entire UFC career. However, Diaz is now 37 years old. To add to that, he has never been a big welterweight and has found himself in a tough spot against wrestlers.

One might remember how Rory MacDonald completely dominated Diaz in their fight. Chimaev is a wrestler of a similar caliber, if not better. Hence, he might just dominate Diaz in a similar manner.

Despite these factors, it's hard to count Diaz completely out of any fight. He is a warrior through and through and often manages to find a way out when his back is against the wall.

