5 former opponents of Mark Hunt who tested positive for PEDs in their career

Mark Hunt has often been seen at the forefront of the war against performance-enhancing drugs. In what seemed like a never-ending battle against cheaters, Hunt never minced his words when it came to fighters using PEDs. What's more, UFC president Dana White himself has been on the receiving end of flak from Mark Hunt numerous times.

His biggest move against cheaters came back in 2017. Hunt filed a lawsuit against the UFC, Dana White and Brock Lesnar after it was revealed that Lesnar had tested positive for PEDs ahead of his UFC 200 clash with Hunt.

His pursuit of justice was initially stifled by the United States District Court for Nevada, as it dismissed all the claims back in 2019. However, it was revived by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit after his case was reopened earlier this month.

This revitalized his vigor to bring an end to the epidemic of PED abuse in the UFC and perhaps combat sports as a whole. That was evident in a video he uploaded to Instagram in the wake of the Court of Appeals' decision to revisit his case.

Mark Hunt has had the misfortune of fighting athletes that have tested positive for PEDs on more than one occasion. His experience with juiced-up opponents set him on a warpath against all cheaters and the system that they hide behind.

In this article, we take a look at five of Mark Hunt's opponents who tested positive for PEDs over the course of their storied careers.

#5. UFC Fight Night 85: Mark Hunt vs. Frank Mir

Mark Hunt managed to outshine Frank Mir in their headliner in Brisbane, Australia. 'The Super Samoan' recorded a first-round knockout three minutes into the fight.

Frank Mir tested positive for oral turinabol, an anabolic steroid metabolite, after he was tested by USADA ahead of his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 85, which went down back in March 2016.

Mir, however, denied consuming the drug knowingly. He turned in yet another positive test after his sample 'B' was tested by USADA. He speculated that the reason behind his positive test was a batch of tainted kangaroo meat.

