UFC News: Abubakar Nurmagomedov set to make his Octagon debut in Moscow

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 17 // 30 Aug 2019, 15:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Abubakar Nurmagomedov is set for his UFC debut

According to a report from ESPN, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, the cousin of current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is all set to make his debut for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, later this year in Moscow.

Who is Abubakar Nurmagomedov?

Hailing from Makhachkala, Russia, Abubakar Nurmagomedov currently fights in the Welterweight Division and is a former bronze medalist in the Combat Sambo World Championships, and is also a Russian national combat sambo champion.

Nurmagomedov made his MMA debut in 2011 and won his first fight against Ibrahim Dzhantukhanov via submission. Later that year, Nurmagomedov signed a contract with World Series of Fighting.

The Dagestani Gangster then started competing for the Professional Fighters League where he faced the likes of Pavel Kusch, Jonatan Westin, and for his last fight in the promotion, Nurmagomedov had a unanimous draw against Bojan Velickovic.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov set for UFC debut

Initially reported by his manager Ali Abdelaziz, ESPN has confirmed that Khabib's cousin Abubakar Nurmagomedov will be making his highly awaited debut for the UFC in Moscow.

For his first fight in the Octagon, the Dagestani prospect will face David Zawada in a Welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night 163, which will take place at the CSKA Arena. Nurmagomedov was initially scheduled to compete alongside his cousin Khabib at UFC 242 in September but his debut was eventually rescheduled due to an injury.

As for Zawada, the German fighter signed with the UFC from Polish MMA company KSW. For his first two bouts in the UFC, Zawada lost to Danny Roberts and Jingliang Li despite being on the back of a three-fight winning streak prior to signing with the UFC.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov (15-2-1), Khabib's cousin, will make his UFC debut on Nov. 9 at UFC Fight Night in Moscow, per his manager Ali Abdelaziz. He will fight David Zawada. Abubakar likely would have fought in Abu Dhabi next week, but was recovering from injury. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 29, 2019

When is UFC Fight Night 163?

UFC Fight Night or UFC Moscow takes place on the 9th November and so far no main event has been confirmed for the event, however, Abubakar Nurmagomedov will be a fighter to watch out for. Especially after his post-fight incident with Conor McGregor's team at UFC 229.