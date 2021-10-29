"I'm the best fighter in the world" - AJ McKee challenges Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega and Max Holloway to a backyard fight for $1M 

Bellator featherweight champion AJ McKee is so confident he's the best 145-pound MMA fighter in the world that he's willing to stake $1 million in a fight against any of Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega, or Max Holloway.

The newly minted Bellator featherweight king issued an open challenge to every 145-pound MMA fighter during an interview with The Schmo. McKee, who defeated Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire in the Bellator featherweight Grand Prix finale, said:

"Cash money, I got it. Come down to Body Shop. We all know I just made a million. All you UFC fighters, PFL, wherever you at... if you feel you are the best 145-pounder in the world, I got a million dollars cash money. Come test it."

McKee mentioned reigning UFC champion Volkanovski, ex-champ Holloway and former title challenger Ortega as the three opponents he's interested in fighting. However, knowing that Dana White doesn't allow his fighters to participate in cross-promotion bouts, McKee made a proposition:

"Clearly, Dana (White) ain't gonna let me fight you, Volkanovski, Ortega, Holloway. So let's go back to the original OG stuff – backyard bully style. Million dollars, cash money. Show up, it's yours if you win. I win, I don't get nothing. I just get to release the video of me whooping your a** to all the fans to prove and to show I'm the best 145-pound fighter – not only the best 145-pound fighter – I am the best fighter in the world. And if you don't know, you will know momentarily."

Check out AJ McKee's full interview below:

Alexander Volkanovski shrugs off AJ McKee's claim

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski lauded AJ McKee but reminded him that there are levels to MMA. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Aussie star said AJ McKee's road to becoming the Bellator featherweight champ is exceedingly easier than reaching the mountaintop in the UFC.

Volkanovski recently defended the 145-pound throne against Brian Ortega in a Fight of the Year contender at UFC 266 in September. He retained the belt by earning a dominant unanimous decision victory after five rounds.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Before that, 'The Great' finished former title challenger Chad Mendes and shut down former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo en route to a championship bout against Max Holloway. He defeated Holloway in back-to-back outings and finds himself boasting a stellar resume.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh