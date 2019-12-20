UFC News: Aleksandar Rakic on fighting in a main-event; fighting for the title

Aleksandar Rakic is fighting in the UFC co-main event in Busan, South Korea, against Volkan Oezdemir, but according to the fighter, he is more than ready for a fight in the main event slot of an event.

Rakic revealed that he was ready and need a main-event fight.

Aleksandar Rakic on wanting a main-event fight

Rakic has always been a fighter who was seemingly destined for greatness in the UFC. Undefeated and with a 12-1 streak heading into the fight against former Light Heavyweight title contender Volkan Oezdemir, he feels that he needs a main-event and to fight for five rounds. He also said that he was ready after that to fight anyone for a title shot.

“After I win this fight, I need a main event, I need five rounds. I want to taste the experience. I need to taste the preparation to fight for five rounds. After the main event, I'm ready for anyone who has the title.”

Rakic is not taking his fight against Volkan Oezdemir for granted either. He has studied Oezdemir a lot and he feels that they know him well. He went on to say, however, that he was on a different level to Oezdemir.

“Against Volkan, we studied him a lot. One of my coaches was training with him for a while so we know him pretty well, what are his weaknesses and strengths. But I'm on a different level. I'm young, explosive, strong and smart and those are going to be my keys for success.”

