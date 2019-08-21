UFC News: Ben Askren confirms his next fight against Demian Maia

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 21 Aug 2019, 19:39 IST

Ben Askren will be returning to the Octagon later this year

According to Ben Askren's latest tweet, the former Bellator Welterweight Champion is set to make a return to the Octagon following his horrendous loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239. As noted, Askren has confirmed that he and Demian Maia are all set to headline UFC on ESPN+ 20.

Ben Askren and Demian Maia's last Octagon outings

Ben Askren last stepped into the UFC Octagon back at UFC 239 when he was knocked out within five seconds by Jorge Masvidal in devastating fashion. Masvidal's win over Askren is also the fastest win in UFC history, as well.

As for Demian Maia, the Brazilian grappler has had two fights in 2019, his first being against Lyman Good in February with the former winning via a standing rear-naked choke. For his next outing, Maia faced Anthony Rocco Martin for his next fight and won the bout via majority decision.

Ben Askren vs Demian Maia set for UFC on ESPN+ 20

On Tuesday, Ben Askren confirmed his next fight in the Octagon as he shared a tweet claiming that a Welterweight bout against Demian Maia has been booked for the upcoming UFC on ESPN+ 20 event in Singapore.

Askren's tweet established the fact that a fight between him and Maia is a "done deal" and October 26th, everyone will find out who the best grappler is in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Maia, who is a currently on a two-fight winning streak, will be looking to cause another major upset as he steps inside the Octagon against Ben Askren.

Check Askren's tweet below.

Done deal! Oct 26 we will find out who the best MMA grappler on planet earth is. pic.twitter.com/mzExZDg7MK — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) August 20, 2019

UFC on ESPN+ 20 is scheduled to take place on October 26th, 2019 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang. So far, only Askren vs Maia has been reportedly confirmed for the event, as the two grapplers are all set to headline the event, as well.