UFC News: Ben Askren considering retirement after recent loss to Demian Maia

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 7 // 29 Oct 2019, 07:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ben Askren

Having suffered a loss to Demian Maia on this past weekend's UFC Fight Night 162, former ONE Welterweight Champion Ben Askren spoke with Ariel Helwani on the recent edition of The MMA Show.

During the conversation, 'Funky' claimed that he is certainly considering retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts once again, following his second loss in a row in the UFC.

Ben Askren's run in the UFC so far

After being traded to the UFC from ONE Championship as a substitute for former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson, Askren made his promotional debut at UFC 235 where he defeated former UFC Welterweight Champion Robbie Lawler in a very controversial win.

Followed by his win over Lawler, Askren suffered a five-second loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239 and very recently lost to Demian Maia via submission in Singapore. With a record 1-2 in the UFC, Askren is now seemingly considering retiring from the sport of MMA once again.

'Funky' considering retirement from MMA

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on the recent edition of The MMA Show, Ben Askren revealed that he is definitely considering retiring from the sport of mixed martial arts and claimed that he would be lying if he didn't consider retirement as an option after his loss to Demian Maia. (H/T: BJPenn.com)

“I mean retirement is definitely something I’m considering. I’d be lying to you if I said I was not. It is a time-cost analysis. I have a lot of things I want to do in my life. I’m a really busy guy. I have a lot of things I am passionate about and love. Not training specifically, but to and from setting stuff up, I spend 30 hours a week on MMA related stuff. Can I place my time better somewhere else is definitely a thought process that crosses my mind.