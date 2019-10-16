UFC News: Ben Askren eyes redemption in a rematch with Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal famously knocked out Askren with a flying knee within five seconds of the first round

Ben Askren wants a shot at redemption against Jorge Masvidal, the man who took only five seconds to hand him the first knock out as well as the first defeat of his career. In a recent interaction with MMA Fighting, Askren has made it clear that he wants a rematch with 'TheGamebred'.

Askren has revenge on his mind

“That would be really nice [to have a rematch]. Again, we’ll see where the division goes and where I’ll be, but I hope so. In those five seconds, we found out Jorge has a fantastic knee and that I’m not invincible, but we didn’t find much else out.”

Askren hopes to return to winning ways in a main event welterweight clash against Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 162 on 26th October in Singapore. As he gears up for the showdown, former Olympic wrestler 'Funky' remains confident about bouncing back from the disastrous defeat against Masvidal at UFC 239.

"I think I can bounce back from that pretty quickly and hope that it happens."

Funky admits that the 'BMF' title bout is a marketing gem

Although he is not fond of either of the two fighters headlining UFC 244, Askren does admit that the BMF title is a marketing gem.

“Honestly, I think it works from a marketing angle. I don’t love either one of the guys, but I think it definitely works from a marketing angle. They pitched it correctly, and I think it makes sense.”

His nemesis Masvidal however, has no time to think about Askren right now as he gears up to take on a completely different beast in Nate Diaz for the one-off BMF title in the main event at UFC 244 on November 2, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The event will mark the organization's 500th live event and is set to be a blockbuster.

Do you think Askren deserves a rematch against Jorge Masvidal? Who do you think would win if there is a rematch? Please let us know in the comments section below.

