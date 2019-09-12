UFC News: Big fight added to Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal UFC 244 card

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 53 // 12 Sep 2019, 02:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 244

UFC 244 doesn't even have a title fight but it has already shaped up to be one of the most anticipated fight cards of the year. Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal has single-handedly managed to make it an event worth tuning into, but the main event for the soon-to-be minted 'BMF' title isn't the only contest you should look out for.

As reported by Newsday via MMAJunkie, Heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski (28-18-2) will take on the undefeated Jair Rozenstruik (8-0) at the Madison Square Garden on November 2nd.

Tale of the tape

Arlovski has won just won one of his last five fights. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion last took on Ben Rothwell in July this year and notched up a unanimous decision victory.

Jair 'Bigi Boy' Rozenstruik has had two fights in the UFC and both have ended in knockout victories for the fighter from Suriname. He knocked out Allen Crowder in nine seconds in June and looks ready for a big step up in terms of competition.

Arlovski, who at one point in time was on a resurgent run in the heavyweight division, has won thrice in his last twelve Octagon outings and at 40 years old, is looking to script another run to the top of the division. A win against an undefeated fighter would go a long way in restoring The Pitbull's mangled reputation.

The UFC 244 card is stacked!

The addition of the big heavyweight clash between Arlovski and Rozenstruik makes the UFC 244 lineup look all the more solid on paper.

Here's how it looks thus far:

Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Heavyweight: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

Light Heavyweight: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik

Women's Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

Welterweight: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

We're sold! Are you?