UFC News: Big update on when Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Georges St-Pierre might happen

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 02:06 IST SHARE

Khabib Nurmagomedov and GSP.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to cement his legacy as the greatest Mixed Martial Artist of all time and he may just be two wins away from doing so.

The Eagle's manager, Rizvan Magomedov was interviewed by FightWorldTurkey recently and he revealed that his client intends on facing Tony Ferguson next before shifting his attention to a super fight with the legendary Georges St-Pierre.

Magomedov was certain that Tony Ferguson is next in line to get a shot at ending Nurmagomedov's undefeated reign.

The Dagestani grappler's manager admitted that the negotiations between the UFC and GSP fell apart but his client is willing to sign up for the dream fight if the Canadian legend and the promotion come to an agreement.

“Our opponent is definitely Tony Ferguson. There’s no other name that deserves it. We wanted the GSP fight, but GSP didn’t get along with the UFC. For this reason, our only and most valuable option is Ferguson. However, it would still be wrong to say 100 percent in this fight without signing. If the UFC and GSP can negotiate, we want to meet GSP after the Ferguson fight."

Magomedov was clear that Khabib and his team are not interested in a rematch against Conor McGregor. The Irishman would first need to face other names and win before he can even dream about avenging his UFC 229 loss. Nurmagomedov will only accept McGregor's demand for a rematch if the former Double Champion strings together a few wins.

“The Conor rematch is not interesting at the moment. Khabib and his team have already listed the conditions of the McGregor fight. He must fight other names and win. He must show again that he is a worthy opponent and deserves the belt competition. If he can do it, Khabib will give him the rematch he wants. Only with trash talk, there’s a 0 percent chance of winning this fight. Clear and clear." Translation credits: BJPENN

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov is the ideal fight to make and that's exactly what the UFC is expected to book pretty soon.

However, we also hope that the promotion somehow convinces GSP to return to the Octagon for a potentially record-breaking outing against the current Lightweight king. It just needs to happen!